KMC bars hoardings by Puja clubs on EM Bypass to avoid mishaps

Kolkata: In a bid to avoid road accidents, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has barred Puja clubs, committees and other organisations from putting up hoardings, banners or flex advertisements along the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

The strict ban, ordered with the approval of Mayor Firhad Hakim, takes immediate effect and aims to curb safety hazards caused by such displays during the festive season.

Hoardings and banners put up during Durga Puja by clubs and local bodies have been flagged by KMC as a major source of distraction for commuters. According to KMC, these structures often block visibility on the high-speed corridor, leading to serious accidents and endangering public safety. The directive makes it clear that no unauthorised body, including Puja committees and clubs, can install advertisements of any kind on the EM Bypass. Only organisations specifically authorised by KMC may display such materials. Any violation will invite immediate removal of the material at the violator’s own cost, with penal action to follow under the law.

It was learnt that the order has been issued with the sanction of the Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) for Parks & Gardens, Debashish Kumar, alongside the Mayor. It emphasises that public safety will take precedence over decorative displays, urging all stakeholders to extend their cooperation.

The move is part of KMC’s broader advertisement policy announced earlier this year. The policy prohibits defacement of heritage buildings with hoardings or banners, mandates QR codes on all approved displays for better monitoring and bans temporary advertisements within 15 metres of major intersections such as Gariahat and Shyambazar Crossings.

In addition, it promotes eco-friendly, biodegradable materials over PVC flexes to cut down on pollution.

With Durga Puja approaching, the civic body said the restrictions are essential to balance the city’s festive traditions with road safety and environmental responsibility.

“These steps are meant to ensure a safer, cleaner and more sustainable Puja season for all,” a KMC official said.