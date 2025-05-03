KMC bars commercial use of rooftops post Burrabazar fire

Kolkata: In the wake of the recent Burrabazar hotel fire that killed 14 persons, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a notification directing that building rooftops cannot be sold or let-out for commercial use and need to be kept open and accessible for all.

Such a direction apparently spells out a doom for roof-top restaurants as the Mayor said that they need to dismantle any covering or partition made on the terrace. “Rooftops cannot be sold or let out for commercial purposes, similar to open spaces and garages,” said Hakim.

“I have written to the Kolkata Police Commissioner requesting that a list be compiled of such rooftop restaurants based on information shared by the OCs of the police stations. We will follow this list to serve them notices. Legal action will follow in case of non-compliance,” he said, adding KMC alone doesn’t have the manpower to visit every establishment for inspection.

During a Press conference on Friday, Mayor Firhad Hakim told the media that the notification is according to the Building Rules, 2009 under the KMC Act, 1980. According to Rule number 117, sub-rule 4: “Every terrace on the topmost storey of any building shall have a common access and shall not be subdivided”.

The Mayor said that in the Burrabazar hotel fire, because the roof was open, many survived the fire. He said the hotel’s staircase was converted into godown and emergency exit was blocked.

Meanwhile, Krishna Chakraborty, mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), told the media that councillors will be asked to find rooftop restaurants within the BMC area and inform the civic body. Accordingly, the same will be conveyed to the police for necessary action.

The KMC’s move comes in the wake of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sudden visit to a commercial building near Allen Park, Park Street on Thursday while on her way from the fire-ravaged Burrabazar hotel. She had received information that escape routes were blocked there due to stacking of LPG cylinders while the roof was inaccessible. Banerjee said the terrace won’t be shut for a restaurant. In case of fire, people can escape to the roof. Six bars and restaurants at the building were shut after the visit as officials of Fire, KMC and police met with the building representatives.