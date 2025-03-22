KMC awaits final nod to change name of ‘Bustee’ dept as ‘Uttaran’

Kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s suggestion, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is awaiting final nod to change the name of its ‘Bustee (slum) Services department’ to ‘Uttaran Services department’.

The proposal to change the name was already passed in the mayor-in-council (MIC) meeting. It is now likely to get final approval on Saturday during the monthly meeting of KMC.

According to the KMC, the term ‘Bustee’ has a negative connotation whereas ‘Uttaran’ represents development and progress fostering a more dignified outlook. The department’s role extends beyond slum maintenance to rehabilitation, infrastructure development and social welfare, making ‘Uttaran’ a more appropriate name.

Further, KMC officials are of the opinion that the name emphasises upliftment and will encourage greater participation from citizens, NGOs and stakeholders. This change aligns with urban renewal projects such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AMRUT and smart city initiatives. Such a name reinforces commitment to sustainable development.

Information shared by the civic body said that borough executive engineers have already erected a good number of ‘Uttaran’ heading signages at top followed by address and ward numbers at each of the entry points of the slum locations within the KMC area. In 2023, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had suggested the same to Mayor Firhad Hakim during the virtual inauguration of a Durga Puja. While mentioning the name of one puja club, the Mayor had said they were from the Chetla bustee. Banerjee took offence to the term ‘bustee’ and asked the Mayor if the residents have thika rights. On replying in the affirmative, Banerjee said that bustee be renamed as Uttaran since all are owners here of their small homes.

Banerjee had expressed her love and affection for such areas and said that is the sole reason why she never changed her residence. “In our Uttaran all are well established. I saw them growing up…I can never leave them and go elsewhere,” Banerjee had said. When the state secretariat was moved to Nabanna from the Writers’ Building, it was planned that the Chief Minister’s residence would be shifted to Alipore.

However, Banerjee refused to shift from her humble abode at 30B Harish Mukherjee Road.