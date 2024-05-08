KMC assures quick water drainage following heavy rain

Kolkata: With the city witnessing temporary waterlogging after the heavy rainfall on Monday, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said its drainage pumping stations are fully functional to ensure the stagnant water gets drained at the earliest.



The Member Mayor In Council of the Drainage department, Tarak Singh has told the media that gone are the days when the civic body had to come up with excuses for poor drainage conditions. He said that extensive work, including removal of silt and installing new pumping stations, have been carried out to ensure an efficient system of drainage.

Singh is learnt to have guaranteed that even if there is 30 mm rainfall in an hour there will be no water logging while if there is 100 mm rainfall in an hour water will get drained in a few hours. He, however, mentioned that in case lock gates are shut due to high tide in the river it may take a bit longer for the stagnant water on the city roads to get drained. Singh pointed out that despite heavy rain on Monday from 7:30 pm to 9 pm, water got drained by midnight.

According to inputs by the MeT department, from 7 pm to 9 pm on Monday, 87 mm in Ballygunge, 49 mm in Palmerbazar, 64 mm in Thapa, 50 mm in Ultadanga, 60 mm in Topsia, 39 mm in Thanthaniya, 57 mm in Maniktala, 46 mm in Birpara, 59 mm in Duttabagan, 60.8 mm in Behala, 53 mm in Jinjira Bazar, Garden Reach received 50 mm of rain.