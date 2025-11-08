KMC asst engineer held for ‘disproportionate assets’

Kolkata: The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Bengal government has arrested an assistant engineer of Kolkata Municipal Corporation on charges of disproportionate assets that do not match his income.

The arrested person, Partha Chongdar, has been working in the Planning and Development wing of the civic body.

According to sources, Chongdar’s assets have been found to be at least Rs 5 crore, more than what it should be during the period of 2017 to 2021. During these four years, he earned an income to the tune of Rs 56 lakh from KMC. However, his assets have been found to the tune of Rs 6 crore.

There are several fixed deposits in banks in his name that include Rs 28 lakh at a nationalised bank at New Town and several others at private banks amounting to nearly Rs 50 lakh. He has allegedly used documents of his father and mother-in-law who live in Malda to open bank accounts where he has kept a few crores. He owns some flats outside Kolkata and a bungalow in Bolpur. There is jewellery in his locker and he has travelled abroad on more than one occasion.

“We had suspended Partha Chongdar for irregularities and then vigilance was initiated against him. The vigilance confirmed that things were wrong. However, as he had a number of properties outside Kolkata, we lodged a complaint with the ACB. They conducted a probe and arrested him,” said Mayor Firhad Hakim.