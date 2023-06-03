KMC asks staff to maintain digital work diary

KOLKATA: To keep track of the work done by its officials, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to track its employees via their mobile phone GPS when out on field duty while asking them to maintain a digital work diary.



KMC has asked all its workers to maintain a digital work diary in which they are to upload updates of their everyday work and which will be monitored by the Director Generals of their respective departments. Mayor Firhad Hakim said that this will include employees maintaining records after their field visits. For example, if a team from the building department has been sent for demolition work, they need to upload a photo of such work so that it remains a record. The same applies to officials of the assessment department when they go out for collecting property taxes.

The officials will be given passwords and a PIN number so they can log into this web-based application and enter their work updates. Further, the workers will also have to keep their GPS location switched-on on their mobile phones when out on field visits. They will be tracked to ensure they are visiting the place where they have been asked to.

Hakim said that all the data uploaded will be saved in a cloud system so it can be available in future when required. “If a work is done on the road and subsequently it gets damaged within a short time then we will refer to the updates when the initial work was done to find out what went wrong,” he remarked. Hakim said that this initiative is being implemented phase-wise.