KMC asks New Market hawkers to seek TVC nod for stalls

Kolkata: Following the recent clash between a group of hawkers and the consequent police eviction drive in the New Market area, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made it clear that hawkers will need to seek permission from the Town Vending Committee (TVC) for space to again

set up their stalls.

The member mayor-in-council, Debashish Kumar who is also in charge of matters relating to hawkers, is learnt to have told the media that hawkers need to approach the TVC in case of grievances since rules direct that no hawker can randomly sit with their stalls on road without seeking permission for a designated space.

On Monday, police had chased away a group of hawkers from Lindsay Street, Bertram Street, Mirza Ghalib Street and adjoining areas. The drive came after the alleged attack on two hawker brothers by a group on Harish Mukherjee Road late on Saturday. Police have arrested two in this connection.

Family members of the victims alleged that a group of hawkers in the New Market area was trying to extort money from the brothers. Police are learnt to have said that such a clash was an outcome of rivalry between two hawker unions of the New Market area.

The KMC had completed a survey for giving certificates of enlistment to registered hawkers. This was done after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked KMC to regulate hawkers who are randomly setting up shops on roads, leaving no space for pedestrians who are being exposed to accident risks.

Street vending rules state hawkers can set up stalls within one-third of the width of a pavement. The rest of the sidewalk has to be kept free

for pedestrians.