KMC area: Guv nod to property tax exemption of govt schools, colleges

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose has given his assent to ‘The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023’, which exempts property tax of the state government-run or aided schools and colleges situated within the KMC area. The Bill was passed in the state Legislative Assembly in September last year.

According to sources in the KMC, there are currently 1,329 primary schools, 556 secondary schools and 78 colleges in KMC jurisdiction, totaling around 1,963 premises for which there will be no property tax.

“It is considered necessary and expedient to amend the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980 (West Ben. Act LIX of 1980), inter alia, for the purpose of making provision for exempting the lands or buildings comprising educational institutions, administered or aided, by the state government from payment of property tax,” the Bill, which was passed by the state Assembly in September last year, stated.

“The Bill would bring clarity and transparency in the book of account of KMC as each year the government and government-aided schools generate more than Rs 10 crore unrealisable property tax bills,” Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim had said soon after the Bill was passed in the House.

KMC had earned Rs 1,200 crore from property tax in the last fiscal.