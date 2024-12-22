KMC approves Rs 11 cr proj to rid EM Bypass areas of inundation

Kolkata: In a bid to rid low lying areas along Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass of waterlogging, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a project worth Rs 11 crore approximately entailing setting up of a storm water network.

According to the civic body, there are several low lying areas under its Borough XII, such as VIP Nagar, Gulsan Colony, Martin para, Uttar Panchanna Gram, Paschim Chowbaga, Nonadanga, Munda Para and East Kolkata Township.

These areas are situated in the eastern part of the EM Bypass. One of the major issues prevailing in this densely populated area is frequent waterlogging during the monsoon. To address this problem, KMC conceived a project to mitigate the inundation issue. The project will mainly focus on the Gulsan Colony area.

As part of the project, a storm water network will be established along with small lifting arrangements, to drain the storm water into the suburban head cut channel.

Finally, the water will be discharged into the Bidyadhari River. The project is expected to improve the living conditions and quality of life for the residents in these localities.

The total project cost for the same is estimated at Rs 11, 80,36,156. Such an estimate also received the nod from Mayor Firhad Hakim and was cleared in an MMIC meeting. A detailed project report was prepared while the civic body has also invited e-tender.

The KMC on Friday gave its final approval on the matter.