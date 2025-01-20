KMC approves proposal to recruit 145 ‘sub-overseer’ for conservancy work

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a proposal to fill up vacancies in 145 posts of sub-overseer in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department which is hampering day-to-day services of the city.

According to KMC, filling up of such vacancies is utmost necessary at present. The department is responsible for keeping the city clean and green. It also provides services for extended areas such as streets, over bridges, hospitals etc. especially areas handed over by PWD, providing conservancy services to the central business district area in multiple shifts.

The civic body seeks to fill up these vacancies by way of direct recruitment in regular manner through West Bengal Municipal Service Commission. It was learnt that as per Schedule of Establishment of the KMC, the sanctioned strength of ‘Block Sarkar’ cadre under SWM-I department. The total number of posts under this cadre was divided into four grades in the ratio of 1:1:4:4. Hence, the total 1119 posts of the Block Sarkar Cadre are divided as 112, 112, 447, 448 respectively under the four categories.

As per recruitment regulations, 50 per cent of the post of the cadre strength (grade IV) shall be filled up by promotion from the post borne in the common cadre for conservancy workers with class VIII pass certificate from government recognised school, failing which the post shall be filled up by the selection from corporation employees possessing Madhyamik exam pass certificate from Board of Secondary Education, West Bengal or its equivalent.

Rest of the 50 per cent of the total cadre strength under the grade will be filled up by direct recruitment observing necessary formalities. The proposal was passed in a mayor in council meeting and was recently cleared by the KMC in its monthly meeting.