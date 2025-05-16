KMC announces measures to tackle Nor’westers, monsoon

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced comprehensive arrangements to tackle challenges arising during Nor’westers and monsoon, from June 1 to October 31, to mitigate risks such as waterlogging, infrastructure damage and public health concerns.

An official said that such a move is to ensure rapid response to emergencies caused by heavy rainfall and storms. This will involve coordination between departments for efficient management of resources. For removal/cutting of uprooted trees from roadsides and slum areas, Parks and Squares department has been directed to keep ready daily and supervisory teams, comprising labourers and trucks. Such teams will cover all Boroughs (I-XVI), operating from 6pm to 6am. A control room will be operational with the workforce. For removal of uprooted lamp posts and traction, the Lighting and Electricity department has been directed to form borough-wise teams that would function from 4 pm to 8 am. A special squad will be constituted. This will have a one generator vehicle, electrician, helper and LED lamps. It will be stationed at the CMO Building nightly. Joint inspections with CESC officials will be conducted to check pillar boxes and trident lamp posts at waterlogging points.

The Solid Waste Management department has been directed to ensure cleaning of gully-pit mouths and related work. There needs to be daily cleaning until 6 pm. For night shift, five mazdoors and one supervisor will be stationed in wards from 6 pm to 6 am. A control team too shall be formed. The Drainage department has been directed to ensure round-the-clock manning at drainage pumping stations. Flood control centres shall be set up and manned at Hrishikesh Park, Manicktala sub-urban system areas from 11 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 24 hours on Sundays and holidays. For urgent road repair and equipment support, the Roads department has been asked to keep necessary machinery ready while keeping a helper stationed at the control room 24x7. For demolition of insecure buildings and managing collapses, the Building department has been directed to keep teams ready for night shifts (10 pm to 6 am) at the control room. There will be two shifts on Sundays and holidays.

The Health department needs to be ready for ambulance services, disinfection and medicine supply. The central medical store will be kept open during emergencies. The Water Supply department needs to ensure supply of drinking water while disinfecting tubewells/standposts. The Municipal Secretary’s department will man the KMC control room and coordinate.

One officer will also be posted at the Lalbazar control room. Supplies such as tarpaulins, dry food, clothes and required kits need to be timely dispatched. The KEIIP has been asked to provide support for sewerage and drainage in Boroughs XI and XVI.