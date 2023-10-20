KMC announces ‘Kolkata Shree’ Puja Award winners

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday announced the list of Pujas that have been declared winners under various categories for the Kolkata Shree Awards.



Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Firhad Hakim, said that the number of Pujas shortlisted was done by a panel of judges which comprised eminent personalities.

Under the ‘Serar Sera’ category, four Pujas were selected: Suruchi Sangha, Tala Prattoy, Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha and Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Samity. Under the ‘Sera Pujo’ category, the selected ones are: Gariahat Hindustan Club, Thakurpukur State Bank Park Sarbojanin, Telengabagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee and Chore Bagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity.

In the ‘Sera Protima’ category, the selected ones are: Kalighat Milan Sangha, Ballygunge Cultural Association, Beliaghata 33 no. Pallibashi Brinda, and Hatibagan Nabin Pally. In ‘Sera Soilpik Utkarsha’ category, the shortlisted ones are: Behala Natun Dal, Barisha Club, Hatibagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav, and Ballygunge Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity.

In ‘Sera Bishoy’ category, the winners are 25 Pally Club, 41 Pally Club, Mudiali Club and Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin Durgotsab. Under ‘Sera Aloksajja’ category, winners are Samj Sebi Sangha, College Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab, Ekdalia Evergreen Club and 95 Pally Jodhpur Park.

In ‘Sera Poribesh’, winners are Shibmandir Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity, Bakul Bagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab, Chakraberia Sarbojanin Durgotsab and Ajeya Sanghati. In ‘Sera Samaj Kalyan Puja’, winners are Dakshin Kalikata Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Hindustan Park Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee, Bhowanipore 75 Palli and Tala Barowari. Under category ‘Sera Sombhabona’, winners are Alipore Sarbojanin, Golf Green Sarodsava Committee, Purbachal Saktisangha and Kendua Shanti Sangha.

Under the ‘Mayor’s Choice’, about 138 Pujas have found place. Debashish Kumar, MMIC, Parks and Squares department, said that more Pujas will be accommodated in this category since the mayor will be visiting pandals over the next three days.