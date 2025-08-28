KMC allows existing rooftop restos to reopen with strict fire norms

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday announced a standard operating procedure (SOP) for rooftop restaurants, allowing those that were shut down to reopen before Durga Puja, provided they sign an indemnity bond and comply with fire safety norms.

Mayor and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim, who chaired a meeting of the state-level fire safety committee at the civic headquarters on Wednesday, said the SOP had been approved by the state government at Nabanna and will now be implemented.

Under the guidelines, existing rooftop cafes will be permitted to use only 50 per cent of the terrace area, while the other half must remain clear to serve as an emergency passage. “People can be rescued from this space using hydraulic ladders in case of fire,” Hakim explained. He reiterated that staircases must never be blocked. “They need to be kept open 24x7 so people can escape either to the roof or to the exit point,” he remarked.

The Mayor clarified that no gas cylinders or open flames will be allowed at rooftop eateries. Only electrical appliances such as microwave ovens and heaters may be used. “We will not allow any fire to be lit on terraces,” Hakim asserted firmly. Hakim also announced that in non-residential premises—whether hotels, restaurants, schools or factories—fire audits will be conducted by the Fire department before renewal of licences.

He added that a new Bill would be introduced to stop the sale of rooftop spaces, which are to remain common areas. For new buildings, KMC will sanction rooftops as common areas to prevent fresh rooftop restaurants from coming up.

The eateries, closed after the Burrabazar hotel fire, must sign a three-month indemnity bond. During this period, they need to comply with the rules. After three months, joint inspections will be conducted by the Fire department, KMC and police. Any violation, Hakim warned, would lead to immediate closure.