KMC aims to set up 75 women’s toilets in city

Kolkata: On the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken up a project with an aim to build at least 75 women toilets in the city, including breast-feeding rooms for mothers.



Frihad Hakim told reporters on Friday that the project is part of the ‘Kolkata 10 Digontoh’ manifesto that was prepared before KMC elections.

He said the aim is to set up about 75 women’s toilets in the city. Hakim informed that so far KMC has already identified eleven places to set up such lavatories.

The Mayor informed that such facilities will be made available mostly in crowded areas such as near bus terminuses, stations, marketplaces etc. Further, the mayor said that KMC is also setting up a feeding room for mothers. At some places in the city, such rooms have been set up.

Hakim said wherever the KMC cannot find space to install such facilities, buses will be arranged inside which such provisions will be made. “We are exploring the idea of mobile toilets,” he said.

The Mayor also said that four types of models are in mind pertaining to how these structures will be designed. He informed that the work is being carried out by the slum development department of the civic body.

The civic body instructed all its councillors to identify spaces in their wards for constructing such amenities across KMC limits.

The 11 places shortlisted include wards 21, 24, 30,32,37,51,55,63,83,101 and 110, including places like CIT Road, APC Road, Sadanand Road, Mirza Ghalib Street, Patuli, Eastern Bypass and Nimtala Ghat.