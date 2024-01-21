KMC aims to fix potable water supply shortages in next 2 yrs

Kolkata: With complaints continuing to pour in from across the city, especially from added areas, regarding drinking water supply shortages and its quality, Mayor Firhad Hakim assured that in the next two years, all potable water issues will be solved as the civic body is planning to install more booster pumping stations, set up another water treatment plant and augment the capacity of an existing plant, among other related works.



On Saturday, the Mayor received complaints about the crisis in drinking water supply. A citizen also complained of high iron content in the water, especially in Jadavpur and Tollygunge areas.

Hakim acknowledged the issues and said that in added areas in the city, there is a water crisis. “KMC is working on several projects. The projects worth Rs 700 crore plus will be over in the next two years. This includes augmentation of an existing water treatment plant and construction of a new one. At the same time, KMC seeks to build more 20 to 22 booster pumping stations to boost water supply,” he highlighted.

He pointed out that there is a water supply crisis in the Jadavpur-Tollygunge area in certain pockets. “We are augmenting the capacity of the Jai Hind Water Treatment plant while setting up a 10MG plant near Garia Dhalai Bridge. KMC is also replacing old pipelines. We are carrying out pipe jacketing works in places such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Road and NSC Bose Road, among others,” Hakim informed the media.

Further, the Mayor asked all borough executive engineers of the drainage department to start desilting

works of drainage systems in localities. He said that the department is already executing such work on main roads. “About 20000MT silt was cleared. We hope to complete such de-siltation works before monsoon kicks in,” the Mayor shared.