KMC: 95% attendance, action against absentees’

kolkata: At a time when a section of the state government employees called for a strike in demand of increased dearness allowance (DA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) witnessed 95 per cent attendance on Friday, claimed Mayor Firhad Hakim who also promised action against ones who remained absent as part of the protest.

Addressing a question as to whether the strike has affected KMC, Hakim said: “We have about 95 per cent attendance today. No work has been affected as most departments have good attendance.” Hakim added that the rest five per cent who are absent will be spared in case their reason for absence is ill health. “Will take action if they are absent for demand of increased DA,” he warned.