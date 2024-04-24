KLO issues threat letter to Udayan Guha demanding about Rs 5 cr within next 10 days

COOCH BEHAR: The Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KN) has issued a threat letter to North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha, demanding Rs 5 crore.



On Wednesday morning, the minister posted the letter on his social media handle and wrote that it was sent to him from an unknown WhatsApp number, sparking an uproar across Cooch Behar.

The letter bears the official letterhead of the Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KN) and the demand is for payment within the next 10 days.

According to police sources, in recent months, several businessmen along the Assam-Bengal state border of Cooch Behar district, as well as in Boxirhat and Alipurduar districts, have received threatening letters purportedly from this organisation, demanding money. Police have already made arrests in connection with these incidents, apprehending individuals from Buxirhat and Assam.

Among them is Manojit Barman from Dishpur, Assam, whose residence is in the Boxirhat area. It is reported that Barman had spent some time in Arunachal Pradesh and received training there. Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Superintendent of Police for Cooch Behar District, stated: “The incident is under investigation. Similar threatening letters have been sent to several businessmen in the past. The police are examining all aspects of the matter.”

Udayan Guha said: “On waking up in the morning, I found a message on WhatsApp demanding a payment of Rs 5 crore within ten days. Similar letters have been received by many traders in Assam and Cooch Behar before. Some individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents.

I have lodged a complaint with the Dinhata Police Station and the police will take necessary action.”