KLO chief’s video clip orchestrated by BJP: TMC

Cooch Behar: In the runup to the Panchayat polls, a new video clip by Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jeevan Singh’s made an appearance on social media on Friday.



In the clip he can be heard attacking the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with the Congress and the CPI(M). The TMC was quick to state that Singha had done this on the behest of the BJP.

The TMC alleged that the script of the video has been written by BJP.

However, the BJP washed their hands from the incidents stating that Singh is not part of their organization and therefore they would not comment on this.

Through the video, Jeevan Singh appealed to the masses not to vote for the “Kolkata-based party.” Jeevan Singh said in the video message: “Bidhan Chandra Roy of Congress merged our Cooch Behar Kamtapur state with Calcutta. The Left Front has done wrong to our people and robbed them of their land. Trinamool is continuing to oppress the people of Kamtapur. They were tortured by the police. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will not allow a separate state and will even give her blood to stop it.”

Singh mentioned the names of BJP MLAs Malti Rava Roy, Shankar Ghosh, Vishnu Prasad Sharma along with MP John Barla and said that Mamata Banerjee does not listen to them.

Jeevan Singh also said that Indian government had welcomed him to Delhi. “There they tried to kill me. They arrested our members,” alleged Singh.

State Trinamool Congress spokesperson Parthapratim Roy said that Jeevan Singh is reading the script written by BJP.