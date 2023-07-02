KLO chief threatens Trinamool leader

Cooch Behar: On the heels of a video clip asking people not to vote for political parties of Kolkata, KLO Chief Jeevan Singh issued a second video clip targeting former Cooch Behar MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Parthapratim Roy.



A video message by KLO Chief Jivan Singh went viral on Sunday morning, The Trinamool Congress has filed a complaint against Jeevan Singh at the Cooch Behar Kotwali police station.

In the video the self-styled commander is heard opposing the Mamata Banerjee government, stating that Mamata Banerjee always opposed the formation of both Greater Cooch Behar and Kamtapur states. He also labels Trinamool leader Parthapratim Roy as a “broker from Kolkata.” Jeevan Singh then goes on to warn Parthapratim Roy of dire consequences.

In response, Parthapratim Roy dismissed the video message as part of the BJP’s agenda. Later on Sunday afternoon, Parthapratim Roy, the former Cooch Behar MP and current Trinamool Congress spokesperson held a press conference.

He stated: “Individuals like JIivan Singh are following the BJP’s agenda. They are attempting to intimidate people like us who are advocating for the welfare of the Rajbanshis. We are not afraid of such threats. Jivan Singh has misled the local Rajbangshi youths, with nothing substantial has been accomplished so far.”