Kite string causes forehead injury to police officer

KOLKATA: A Bidhannagar City Police officer suffered a forehead injury after a kite string became entangled in his face while riding his motorcycle along the Maa flyover on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, the officer, identified as Shahnawaz Ali, was riding his motorcycle with a woman on the pillion as they headed towards the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass along the Maa flyover.

Despite wearing a helmet, the kite string got entangled in his face and he suffered a sharp cut on his forehead. He immediately stopped the motorcycle and, with the help of passing motorcyclists and car drivers, was reportedly taken to a hospital. However, as of the latest reports, no official confirmation of the incident had been received from Kolkata Police.