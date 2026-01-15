Kite festival draws big crowds in Raiganj, set to be annual affair

Raiganj: A colourful kite festival was held in Raiganj on Wednesday, drawing massive participation from residents and visitors alike. Henceforth, it will be a calendar event on every Makar Sankranti.

Speaking on the occasion, Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani said: “Kite flying was once a beloved pastime of children and youths alike but is slowly fading in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

This festival is an effort to revive our heritage and reconnect the younger generation with traditional games. More than 500 competitors participated. There were kite flyers from Rajasthan along with different districts of our state including Kolkata and Howrah.”

Encouraged by the response, he announced that the kite festival would now be organised every year on Makar Sankranti. The festival was inaugurated by the MLA at the Udayan Sporting Club ground in Udaipur, where several hundred participated.

The sky over Raiganj turned vibrant as kites of various colours and designs soared high, creating a festive atmosphere. Participants competed enthusiastically, and the winners were awarded attractive cash prizes. The first prize carried a cash award of Rs 20,000, followed by Rs 15,000 for the second position and Rs 10,000 for the third.

Following the kite-flying competition, a sit-and-draw competition for students was organised at the festival venue, encouraging creativity and artistic expression among children. To mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti, food stalls offering traditional delicacies such as dumplings and rice pudding added to the festive charm and attracted large crowds.

Local resident Rajendra Burad expressed his joy, saying the event brought back nostalgic memories of childhood.