Kinjal Nanda to play Kazi Nazrul Islam in Bengali biopic

KOLKATA: Before this year’s Nazrul Jayanti i.e. May 24, here’s exciting news for Bengali literary enthusiasts: a biopic is being made in Bengali, celebrating the legendary Kazi Nazrul Islam. Starring actor Kinjal Nanda in the lead role, debutant director Abdul Alim is gearing up to start filming the biopic on the national poet of Bangladesh this winter.



“We are working on the final draft of the script. Since our lead actor, Kinjal, will need prosthetics to fit into the role, we’ve decided to start filming in winter,” said Alim, who have earlier assisted on projects like ‘Prankenstein’ and ‘The Bengal Scam: Bima Kando’ (where he met Kinjal).

Alim, a Nazrul scholar, who has published works on the legend, intends to showcase the rebel bard’s life from 1917 until he lost his voice.

Ask him what made him select Kinjal in the role of the Bidhrohi Kobi – the rebel poet of Bengal and he said: “Kinjal was brilliant in films like ‘Hiralal’ and ‘8/12 Binay Badal Dinesh’. Also, the age and look we’re aiming for in the film match Kinjal’s.” For Kinjal, it’s all about the script. Kinjal sees it as a rare privilege to portray such an iconic figure on the big screen. “The film will explore various aspects of the legend’s life and personality – his role as a poet, lover, musician, and his contribution to India’s freedom movement through his influential writings. It’s a challenging role,” he said. Alongside Kinjal, the film features notable Bangladeshi actors in pivotal roles.

Fazlur Rahman Babu portrays Ali Akbar Khan, Orchita Sporshia plays Nargis, Santilal Mukherjee takes on the role of poet Sajanikanta Das, and Kanchana Moitra will be seen as Birajasundari Devi. The director plans to film in various locations across Bengal and Bangladesh. With Arghyakamal Mitra as the editor and Joy Sarkar helming the music department, Alim has a solid team with him.

Meanwhile, the director plans to meet Khilkhil Kazi, the granddaughter of the legend, in Kolkata soon. He emphasised the need for the family’s permission to use the songs and poems in the film, so the meeting is crucial.