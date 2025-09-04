‘Kingpin’ of Itahar counterfeit Aadhar cards racket held from Howrah

Raiganj: One Sanat Mitra, allegedly the kingpin behind a fake Aadhar card racket, was arrested from Howrah.

Mitra, a resident of Degram in Howrah district, was apprehended from his café at Mankar (Howrah) and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Raiganj on Tuesday from where he has been remanded to police custody for five days.

On August 27, a police raid at an online café in Rohai village in Itahar led to the arrest of Kamal Barman, a resident of Kaliyagnaj and Parimal Roy, a resident of Raiganj. Officers seized critical documents used for creating counterfeit Aadhar cards as well as two laptops and a biometric device for identity processing. Questioning the arrested duo, police uncovered their link to Sanat Mitra.

Subsequently, the Itahar police supported by personnel from Bagnan Police Station in Howrah tracked Mitra to Mankar’s café and arrested him. He was then transferred back to Itahar for further interrogation. Speaking on the development, Sukumar Ghosh, Inspector in-charge of Itahar

Police Station, said: “After producing Sanat Mitra to court, we took him on remand for five days. He is being interrogated to trace the others behind the promotion of counterfeit Aadhar cards in our region.

Further investigations are underway to nab other members of the racket.”