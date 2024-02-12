King of the jungle finally arrives at Bengal Safari Park

Darjeeling: The wait is finally over with the king of the jungle finally arriving at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri from Tripura. A green corridor was created to bring in a pair of lions, a pair of spectacled langurs, a pair of leopard cats and two pairs of black bucks from the Sepahijala Zoological Park in Bishalgarh, Tripura through the animal exchange programme between zoos in India by the Central Zoo Authority.

The animals started the journey from Tripura in special animal ambulances with life support systems on Friday. A team of veterinarians also accompanied them. A green corridor was created to allow them a speedy and hassle-free passage. The cavalcade only drove during the daytime to avoid any mishap. Finally at around noon, the animals arrived at the Bengal Safari Park. The lion Akbar is 7 years 8 months old and the lioness Sita is 5 years 6 months old. Both the animals are zoo bred, having been born in the Sepahijala Zoo. The pair is compatible as they have lived together earlier in a single enclosure.“The animals have arrived in good health and spirits.

On arrival, they have been released in the quarantine facilities after routine blood tests and profile tests. They have been given oral rehydration solutions. As lions feed after dark, they will be given food in the evening after dark. A lion in captivity usually consumes 7.5 kg of meat daily. On the first day we will give half the amount as they have travelled. If there is no problem with digestion then they will be given the full diet from Tuesday. The animals will be kept in quarantine for around a month before releasing them in display enclosures,” stated Sourav Chowdhury, Member Secretary, West Bengal Zoo Authority, while talking to Millennium Post. Out of the 297 hectares of the park, 20 hectares have been set aside for the lion safari. The Bengal Safari Park, in exchange, has sent a pair of Royal Bengal Tiger, one pair leopard and 16 exotic birds to the Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura. A dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Bengal Safari Park was inaugurated by her in 2016.