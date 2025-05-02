Kin seeks urgent action as Indian farmer still held in Bangladesh

Cooch Behar: Nearly 15 days after Indian farmer Ukil Barman was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi miscreants while working on his farmland in Sitalkuchi’s Pandit Para area, he remains in Bangladesh, leaving his family deeply distressed. Despite repeated diplomatic and security-level engagements, his return is still pending.

State government officials and the Border Security Force (BSF) are making efforts to bring him back. On Thursday, Inspector General of North Bengal Police Rajesh Yadav and Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya visited Barman’s residence. They met with his family and held a special meeting to review the situation. Speaking to the media, IG Rajesh Yadav said: “The BSF has conducted several flag meetings with their Bangladeshi counterparts. Efforts are underway to secure the safe return of Ukil Barman. The state government is keen to resolve this matter as soon as possible.” According to reports, the incident occurred on April 16 when Barman was working near the India-Bangladesh border. He was allegedly captured by Bangladeshi nationals and taken across the border. Though the Bangladesh Border Guards later rescued him from the miscreants, he has not yet been repatriated.

Sources indicate that several meetings have taken place between the BSF and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB), but no resolution has been reached. The matter is reportedly now under the jurisdiction of a Bangladeshi court, which is believed to be contributing to the delay. Political leaders across party lines — including North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha, MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and BJP MLA Baren Chandra Barman — have visited the family and expressed solidarity. However, the uncertainty remains.

Ukil Barman’s wife, Sabhya Barman, said: “We are living in fear and anxiety. We cannot eat or sleep. Senior police officials have visited and assured us but we are desperate to know when he will come home.”

With no clear answers forthcoming, the family and local residents are growing increasingly concerned, raising pressing questions about the delay in his return.