Kin ransacks hosp after patient dies

Kolkata: Chaos broke out at Rampurhat hospital in Birbhum after some relatives of a patient who died of alleged medical negligence, ransacked a portion of the hospital.

The incident led to panic among other patients undergoing treatment at the hospital. A huge contingent of police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The relatives of the deceased alleged that the patient was not given proper medical attention.

According to the police, the victim Sabina Bibi, a local resident, was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after she complained of chest pain. She was admitted to the Medicine ward. The patient died on Tuesday night. The family members alleged that there were no senior doctors when the patient was admitted to the hospital.

The doctors and nursing staff fled as the mob went on rampage ransacking a portion of the hospital. A huge contingent of police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A probe has been initiated.