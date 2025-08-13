Kin of police personnel protest against ‘abusive remarks’ on cops

Kolkata: The family members of police personnel on Tuesday protested against the alleged abusive comments being made about the police and their families.

This comes after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made derogatory comments about the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma. On Tuesday afternoon, family members of several police personnel staged a protest in front of Rabindra Sadan. From there, they conducted a rally to the Press Club.

During a press conference, several women belonging to the police families claimed that for the past year, police personnel and their family members have been targeted and abusive comments were made against them.

Condemning such acts, the family members said that those who are making such comments about police, are also humiliating their family members. While talking about Adhikari, they said that the BJP leader, by enjoying the protection provided by the court, is verbally attacking the police.

“Our husbands and brothers are performing their duties to protect people. But abusive comments are being made about them.

This hurt us. They even tried to kill a policeman, Prasanta Poddar. We are protesting as the limit of tolerance has exceeded,” said Salma Sultana.