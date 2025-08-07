Kin of migrant whose leg was fractured in police assault in Haryana lodges complaint

Raiganj: The family members of Md. Juned Alam, a migrant worker from Goagaon in North Dinajpur, filed a formal complaint on Thursday at the Goalpokhar Police Station against Haryana’s Civil Line Police, alleging brutal assault that resulted in a fractured leg.

Alam, a carpet factory employee in Panipat, was detained on July 24 after police officials questioned the authenticity of his Aadhaar card suspecting it to be fake simply for speaking Bengali.

The officers allegedly forced him to admit he was a Bangladeshi and subjected him to beatings, fracturing his left leg below the knee before his release. Alam has been working at a carpet factory in Panipat for seven to eight years. After being released from the police station, with the assistance of his colleagues, he returned home to recover. Md Jamaluddin, the father of Junad, said: “On 24 July, a team of police officials detained my son Junad Alam as suspected Bangladeshi. Then they took him to a place around 1-km away from the police station and forced my son to say that he is a Bangladeshi.

When he denied, they beat him severely with a stick in which his leg was fractured. Some other migrant workers of Goalpokhar, including one Md Kabiruddin, were injured in this attack.

At last with the intervention of our state government, after submission of a police verification report from our district police, he was released. We lodged a complaint at the Goalpokhar Police Station against the officials of the Civil Line Police Station at Panipat for having tortured Juned and for fracturing his leg.” NT Bhutiya, the Inspector in-charge of Goalpokhar Police Station, said: “We received a complaint from Md Junad Alam’s family. It will be sent to the appropriate place very soon.”