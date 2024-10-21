Kin of deceased accuse Mekhliganj Hospital of negligence

Cooch Behar: The family of a young mother who died following childbirth has accused the Mekhliganj Sub-Divisional Hospital of negligence, sparking protests on Sunday morning.

The incident has caused public outrage, leading to police intervention. Sagarika Roy (21), a resident of Bagh Dogra Phulka Dabri, was admitted to the hospital by her husband, Manik Roy, on Saturday night. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy later that evening.

However, Sagarika reportedly began experiencing complications shortly after giving birth. Manik Roy, the deceased’s husband, claims his wife began bleeding profusely during the night. Despite repeated calls for help, he alleges the on-duty nurse failed to respond in time. “My wife started bleeding heavily, but the nurse ignored our calls for help. Later, she had trouble breathing and although they attempted to put her on oxygen, it was too late. My wife died because of the hospital’s negligence,” Manik Roy said. Following the incident, an agitated crowd gathered at the hospital to protest. Police from Mekhliganj police station arrived to control the situation and arrested two individuals in connection with the unrest.

Mekhliganj Sub-Divisional Hospital Rogi Kalyan Samiti Chairman and MLA, Paresh Chandra Adhikari, visited the hospital to assess the situation. He assured the family that a full investigation would be conducted. “Every death is unfortunate. I have spoken with both the hospital authorities and the family. We will know more after the post-mortem,” Adhikari said.