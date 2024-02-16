Killer arrested in the case of murder of missing woman

Malda: In less than 12 hours after the body of a missing woman was found in a corn field in Mothabari, the police arrested a neighbour in connection with the death of the woman.

The accused Samir Mandal, admitted to having murdered the woman, was produced in the court on Friday and was remanded to 10 days of police custody.

Jalpana Mandal, a 27-year-old divorced woman of Sreepur Colony area, went missing on February 14 evening. Her brother found her dead in a nearby corn field the next morning. The police started investigating the incident and had detained 5 persons for interrogation.

Top officials of the district police, including Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, started a prolonged interrogation and finally arrested Samir Mandal (33), a neighbour of the deceased. The woman used to frequent his house and they allegedly had a love affair. Recently, the duo had broken up and Mandal allegedly killed her with a sharp weapon to take revenge. Yadav said: “The accused confessed to the murder. The woman was about to get married with someone else. Out of a grudge he did this.”