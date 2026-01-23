Killcott Tea Garden workers launch indefinite agitation over unpaid wages, massive PF dues

Jalpaiguri: Workers of Killcott Tea Garden in Matiali block have launched an indefinite agitation, alleging non-payment of fortnightly wages and massive provident fund (PF) arrears, even as they demanded an immediate change of ownership, claiming the present management is incapable of running the estate.

On Thursday, agitating workers took out a protest march inside the garden and locked the gate of the senior manager’s bungalow as part of their agitation. Earlier, on January 14, the workers had also locked the factory gate and removed the company’s name from the garden board, intensifying pressure on the management.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Killcott Tea Garden workers, led by the Progressive Tea Workers’ Union (PTWU), met the Joint Labour Commissioner in Siliguri, seeking official intervention and demanding that the garden be handed over to a new owner.

PTWU secretary Ramchandra Praja said the fortnightly wages due on January 9 remain unpaid, while PF dues running into several crores of rupees have accumulated over the years. “This owner is unable to run the garden. We have placed all facts before the Joint Labour Commissioner and demanded a change in ownership,” he said. Echoing the grievances, worker Shubal Munda said work would remain suspended until all pending wages, bonus arrears and advance payment for the January 23 holiday are cleared or a new owner takes charge. “How can workers survive without food when wages are unpaid?” he asked.

Repeated attempts to contact the garden management for their response were unsuccessful.