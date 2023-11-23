KIIT founder highlights Bengal’s contributions to history, art & culture

Renowned educationist, philanthropist, and social worker, and founder of world-class institutions, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Prof Achyuta Samanta, was a keynote speaker at the 7th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit.

He addressed the sectoral session on education, highlighting his experiences, challenges and the way forward. He also underlined the diverse and enriching aspects of Bengal, acknowledging its significant contributions to history, art, literature, culture, cinema and festivals that have not only enriched India but have also been shared with the world.

Prof Samanta extended his deep gratitude to the people of Bengal, who have placed their trust in KIIT and sent their wards to the University in large numbers. He was felicitated in the inaugural ceremony for his contributions to the field of education and social service.