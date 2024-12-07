KIFF@30 special focus: 21 French films celebrating diverse storytelling

KOLKATA: The City of Joy has always had a strong connection with French cinema, with the city’s theatres never empty when the films of iconic directors like Jean-Luc Godard and Francois Truffaut are screened. This French connection further strengthened when Jean Renoir visited Kolkata twice in 1949—first in February to scout locations and again in December to shoot his film ‘The River’. It was during this time that Renoir met Satyajit Ray at a hotel and the two developed a friendship. Ray joined Renoir on several location trips, both by car and on foot. ‘The River’ was Renoir’s first colour film and won the International Prize at the Venice Film Festival in 1951.

Mrinal Sen, whose films were influenced by European movements like the French New Wave, was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government. His 1983 cult film ‘Kharij’ won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, further strengthening the bond between French and Indian cinema. Given this history, it was fitting that French cinema was the focus at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). This year, the festival celebrates contemporary French storytelling, with a special emphasis on the work of French women filmmakers.

The festival features a selection of 21 French films, carefully curated to offer audiences a rich and diverse cinematic experience. Five contemporary films by women French directors including ‘It’s Raining Men’ by Caroline Vignal, ‘For Night Will Come’ by Céline Rouzet and ‘Call of Water’ by Elise Otzenberger are being screened. Then, five short films by women French directors such as the feminist classic ‘The Smiling Madame Beudet’ by Germaine Dulac, a 1923 silent masterpiece that reimagines the struggles of women trapped in societal constraints, making it a timeless call for freedom and self-expression, is being lapped up by the cine buffe.

Six timeless French classics, including ‘Eyes Without a Face’ by Georges Franju and ‘L’Atalante’ by Jean Vigo, showcasing the enduring influence of French cinema on global traditions found its fan following too at the fest. To top it, there are five thought-provoking documentaries, including ‘The Velvet Queen’ by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier and ‘Brise-Glace’ by Jean Rouch, which explore the poetic and philosophical dimensions of the natural and human worlds.

“We are honoured to bring this extraordinary selection of French films to 30th KIFF, highlighting the vibrant creativity of French women filmmakers, the timeless classics of our cinematic heritage and the bold voices of contemporary storytellers. Cinema has always been a bridge between cultures and this event celebrates the deep ties between France and India, two nations united by their shared passion for the art of storytelling,” said Nicolas Facino, Director of the Alliance Française du Bengale.

The French focus at KIFF followed the success of last year’s French Film Festival in Kolkata, which drew nearly 10,000 spectators and included a tribute to Indian filmmakers featured at the Cannes. The upcoming second edition of the festival in February 2025 also reflects the growing cultural ties between France and Bengal.