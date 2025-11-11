KIFF: 357 fake cards seized

Kolkata: Around 357 fake entry cards, including delegate and press, have been seized at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). The week-long festival, which began on November 6 and continues till November 13, has drawn huge crowds of cine lovers.

However, over the past few years, instances of people trying to enter the Nandan premises using counterfeit passes have come to light. At a press conference on Monday, KIFF Director Sharmistha Banerjee displayed the confiscated cards, which were reportedly created to gain unauthorised entry into the festival venues.