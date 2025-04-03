Kidney smuggling racket busted, poor trapped via high-interest loans

Kolkata: A kidney smuggling racket that was busted recently in Ashoknagar under Barasat Police District, used to compel poor people to obtain loan on a huge interest rate to trap them in a situation where they are being offered to sell their kidney.

According to sources, cops of Ashoknagar Police Station busted a kidney smuggling racket while investigating a case that was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local resident.

The complainant had alleged that the racketeers forced poor and helpless people to sell their kidneys by trapping them in high interest loans.

Recently police arrested the prime accused identified as Bikash Ghosh alias Sheetal along with a few others.

Police have learnt that so far about 10 persons from the North 24-Parganas have sold their kidneys.

Police are interrogating the accused persons to find out the mastermind. During the probe, Ghosh reportedly told cops that he used to charge Rs 100 per day for Rs 10000.

If any person failed to repay the caused used to suggest to the defaulter to sell his or her kidney. Police are likely to croak the property of Ghidh soon.