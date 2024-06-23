Kidnappers caught in Bihar, victim rescued by Jalpaiguri cops

Jalpaiguri: Two kidnappers from Bihar’s Motihari district were apprehended by Jalpaiguri Police with the assistance of local authorities, resulting in the rescue of the abducted person who was subsequently brought to Jalpaiguri. The arrested were produced in court on Saturday.

According to sources from Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police, Shailen Barman, a resident of Bodaganj in Baropetia Gram Panchayat of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block, filed a written complaint with Kotwali Police Station. He reported that his son Ripon Barman (25), employed as a mason in New Jalpaiguri, had called their neighbour Vikram Das’s mobile phone on June 20, informing him of his kidnapping by unknown individuals who demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police tracked the mobile phone’s location and dispatched a special team to rescue Ripon Barman from Motihari, Bihar. They successfully apprehended the kidnappers, Mohammad Sakir of Minabazar area in Motihari and Vivek Kumar Patel of Bhavanipur Jirat in Motihari. Shailen Barman stated: “My son was abducted from New Jalpaiguri.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom. I filed a written complaint with Kotwali Police Station on June 20, providing all the details, including the mobile number.” Assistant Public Prosecutor Mrinmoy Banerjee informed that the arrested individuals were presented in Jalpaiguri District Court on Saturday, where the judge ordered them to be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He also mentioned that Kotwali Police have applied to the court for recording the abducted youth’s statement in camera. Kotwali Police Station IC Sanjay Dutta added that investigations are on.