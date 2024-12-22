Kidnapped child rescued in 5 hrs by police in Harishchandrapur

Malda: In a dramatic turn of events, a young girl was abducted in broad daylight from Harishchandrapur, but swift police action ensured her rescue within 5 hours.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when two masked individuals abducted the six-year-old girl from outside her home. According to eyewitness accounts, the girl, a Class 1 student at a local private school, was playing with friends near her house when the kidnappers, identified later as Mansur Alam (30) and Ejaz Ahmed (28) arrived on a motorcycle. Pretending to ask for directions, the duo suddenly snatched the child and sped away. Despite local residents, including the girl’s aunt, attempting to stop them, the kidnappers escaped.

The girl’s father, a trader, was away at the time. Her mother, who was inside the house, was alerted by the commotion. A police complaint was promptly filed and law enforcement began an intensive investigation. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “CCTV footage played a critical role in tracking the suspects. Despite the absence of a number plate on the motorcycle, the kidnappers’ movements were mapped using surveillance cameras and a special police app. The app, which maps CCTV locations across Malda district, helped pinpoint the suspects’ route towards the Bihar border.”

Roadblocks were set up at key exit points and coordination between police teams from Malda and Uttar Dinajpur led to the girl’s recovery at Tungidighi checkpoint. The kidnappers were apprehended and identified as residents of Harishchandrapur. An illegal firearm was also recovered

during their arrest. During interrogation, the suspects admitted to planning the kidnapping for ransom. Authorities suspect a larger gang might be involved and further investigation is underway. The girl’s family expressed gratitude to the police for their prompt action. The incident, however, has left the local community shaken. Police have urged parents to remain vigilant and have intensified patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents.

This successful rescue highlights the effectiveness of technology in modern policing and the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring public safety.