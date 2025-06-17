Kidderpore market gutted in blaze; Mamata announces compensation

Kolkata: Following the devastating inferno that broke out late Sunday night at the over-a-century-old Kidderpore Market on Orphangunge Road in Kolkata’s Watgunge area, gutting several shops and causing extensive damage, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday — after visiting the fire-ravaged area — announced a comprehensive rehabilitation plan.

Banerjee announced compensation of Rs 1,00,000 for shop owners whose shops were completely destroyed and Rs 50,000 for those partially damaged. She also stated that the KMC would construct a new market building and alternative arrangements would be made so that affected traders could continue their business in the interim.

“I have told the Mayor (Firhad Hakim) to construct the new market in a scientific manner. A survey will be conducted and an investigation initiated. Until the new market is built, the shop owners will be relocated nearby. Once they shift, the compensation will be disbursed,” Banerjee said.

“We are ready to help but we need a complete report to find out whose shops were completely or partially burnt. This will be done through a proper inquiry and site enquiry,” she said.

“The survey process will take some time to complete but it is essential to determine the extent of losses that people here have suffered. You have to bear with us till then,” she requested.

Highlighting the need for fire preventive measures, the Chief Minister urged traders and market-goers to regularly inspect gas cylinders and air conditioning units placed in unsafe areas.

According to sources, the fire started around 1:30 am and rapidly spread across the market. Locals and shop owners initially tried to control the blaze but failed. Eventually, 22 fire tenders were deployed in phases. The fire was brought under control after nearly 15 hours, followed by a five-hour-long cooling operation.

Local residents alleged that fire services arrived late, which allowed the fire to spread. State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, who visited the site, was gheraoed by a section of the residents over the delay. Bose, however, denied the charges, stating that the tenders took only the required time to reach the spot.

He also alleged that several shops in the market were illegal, which may have exacerbated the situation.

A detailed report on the incident, including the causes of the fire and structural concerns, is expected following the investigation and survey.