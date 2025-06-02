Kidderpore: KMC likely to ‘delist’ poet’s ‘home’ from heritage list

Kolkata: Owing to a state of disrepair and ongoing litigations over the property, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is likely to delist a Kidderpore building, considered to be the residence of renowned Bengali poet and dramatist Michael Madhusudan Dutt, from its heritage list.

It reportedly came to light that the move, discussed recently, stems from the property’s advanced state of disrepair and ongoing legal disputes over ownership, rendering its preservation unfeasible. The house is located at Karl Marx Sarani in Kidderpore. Dutt was a towering figure in Bengali literature known for his epic poem ‘Meghnad Badh Kabya’. Built in the 19th century, the structure reflects colonial-era architecture but has deteriorated significantly due to neglect and lack of maintenance. KMC officials have cited structural instability and safety concerns as primary reasons for delisting, stating that restoration efforts would be prohibitively expensive and complex given the property’s contested ownership. Sources said KMC also couldn’t submit convincing documents in court to link the house with Dutt. Heritage groups have expressed dismay, arguing that the delisting undermines Kolkata’s rich literary legacy. Heritage conservationists have opined that this house is not just a building but a symbol of Bengal’s intellectual history. Activists have reportedly urged the state government to intervene, proposing public-private partnerships to fund restoration.

However, KMC maintains that practical constraints outweigh sentimental value and the land may be repurposed for civic development. The decision has reignited discussions on heritage conservation in Kolkata, where numerous historic structures face similar threats. Critics have pointed to bureaucratic apathy and inadequate funding as systemic issues. As the city grapples with balancing modernization and heritage preservation, the fate of the building deemed to be the residence of Dutt serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges in safeguarding cultural landmarks. The delisting process is expected to conclude within months, pending final approvals, said KMC sources.