Kid cured of rare ‘Kawasaki Disease’ at Siliguri dist hospital

Siliguri: Doctors at the Siliguri district hospital successfully treated a 4-year-old child diagnosed with ‘Kawasaki disease’, a rare and potentially life-threatening illness.

The child, Yatharth Thakur, was administered an injection costing Rs 80,000 entirely free of charge, ensuring his complete recovery. The Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) provided funds for the treatment.

Gautam Deb, Chairman of the RKS, announced the news following the association’s meeting on Tuesday. “Although it is difficult for the hospital to administer such an expensive injection, the patient’s treatment is always given priority, and continuous care is provided,” Deb said. Yatharth, a resident of Devidanga, was diagnosed with the disease in July 2024. He was admitted to the district hospital on July 26, 2024. After treatment, he was released on July 29, 2024, and was being closely monitored since the past months. “Now, he is completely fine,” said Deb.

Kawasaki disease, also known as Kawasaki syndrome or mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome, is a rare childhood illness that causes inflammation of the blood vessels and can damage the heart.

The district hospital, which sees an average of 2,000 patients daily, is making strides to improve its services to meet growing demands. In recent developments, the number of beds in the dialysis unit has been doubled from five to ten to accommodate more patients requiring renal care.

Additionally, the hospital is introducing e-prescriptions and online documentation services to streamline operations and enhance patient convenience. The services will start within a few days. Initially, it will be available indoors, later, they will be open for outdoor services too. An all-weather air conditioning system will be installed at the Child Care Unit. Discussions were ongoing regarding the technicalities, stated Deb.