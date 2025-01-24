Kia Syros debuts in Siliguri at Kaysons Kia

Siliguri: Kaysons Kia has made history by launching the highly anticipated Kia Syros, the first SUV of its kind to debut in Siliguri, North Bengal and Sikkim.

The revolutionary vehicle, unveiled today, is now available for pre-booking exclusively at Kaysons Kia, with a priority delivery program for bookings made on

the launch day.

The Syros is packed with cutting-edge features, including Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous safety aids, a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display and Kia Connect 2.0 with over-the-air updates.

This SUV also introduces a segment-first rear seat slide, recline and ventilation system for unparalleled comfort.

Powered by Kia’s Smartstream G1.0 turbo GDI engine, the Syros promises a blend of power and efficiency.

Customers can also take advantage of in-house finance, insurance and vehicle exchange support at

Kaysons Kia.

Pradeep Agarwal, MD & CEO of Kaysons Kia, expressed confidence that the Syros would extend Kia’s legacy of success in the region.