Khunti Puja marks beginning of Durga Puja

Kolkata: The people of the state who have not yet been able to visit Andhra Pradesh to catch a glimpse of the Tirupati Temple need not have to travel outside the state anymore as the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town is all set to satiate their cravings for the shrine with the Club churning out a replica of the Vishnu Temple of Tirupati through its Durga Puja this year.

The theme for the Durga Puja was unveiled by state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose on the occasion of Khuti Puja of the Club on Sunday commemorating the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra.

“The Tirupati Temple of South India will be portrayed through our theme this year. People not only from the state but from outside India come and visit the Sreebhumi during Durga Puja to catch up with the splendour and we are sure that this year too it will not be an exception,” said Bose, who is also the MLA of Bidhannagar.

The structure of the pandal will mostly be of fibre and Romeo Hazra will design the theme. The idol of Devi Durga and her entourage will be crafted by Pradip Rudra Pal.

Actor Sayantika Banerjee who has recently won the by elections from Baranagar Constituency in Trinamool Congress’s ticket was present during the rituals.

Popular Tollywood actor Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen were also present on the occasion.

Several other big ticket Pujas in Kolkata also marked the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations through Khuti Puja. Ministers Firhad Hakim and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay were present at Hindustan Club which is patronised by state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Chattopadhyay was also present during the occasion of Sanghasree Club Khuti Puja. Chetla Agrani Club also performed Khuti Puja on Sunday in presence of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim who is also the president of the Club. Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra also did the same in presence of Sujit Bose in the evening.