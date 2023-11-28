‘Khelob Maia’ kicks off in Alipurduar district

Alipurduar: ‘Khelob Maia’ kicked off at Majherdabri Tea Garden in Alipurduar district on Tuesday.



In the tribal language, it translates to ‘let’s play, girls’. The district administration has undertaken this initiative for the women and children of tea plantations in Alipurduar district, with the event scheduled to take place in 64 tea gardens across the district.

The primary objective is to engage every woman and child under 18 years of age in the tea gardens through sports, providing an avenue for open communication. Despite various social schemes reaching tea gardens in recent years, reluctance to discuss problems persists among women, children and boys. Often, they remain unaware of critical issues such as child labour, early marriage, hygiene, school dropout rates, and trafficking of women. The programme aims to bridge this communication gap.

The administration plans to reach out to the community through these sports events, being held from 7 am to 10 pm for 2-3 days in each garden.

Participants can report their experiences with the state government’s 68 social projects. If anyone is deprived of a service, officials on-site are ready to take prompt action.

The initiative commenced at Majherdabri Tea Garden on Tuesday, with District Magistrate R Vimala, District Police Superintendent Y Raghuvamshi, and other officials present. Nine types of games were organised — five for women and four for children under 18 years. Similar programmes are scheduled for the remaining 64 tea gardens in the district.

Approximately 500 people participated on the first day, engaging in popular games like throwing the ball in the hole, blindfolded pot breaking, basketball, and spoon race.

R Vimala, District Magistrate stated: “The first day’s play unfolded as planned. Despite unique state government schemes like Kanyashree and Rupashree, reports of girls getting married at an early age persist. Despite all the campaigns, we sense a gap somewhere. Through this event, the administration aims to be accessible to everyone, especially the women and minors in tea gardens. They can directly share their problems with us while enjoying the games.”

Chinmay Dhar, Manager Majherdabri Tea Garden, said: “This is a novel and effective initiative by the district administration, and we welcome it. Various prizes, including oil and soybeans, are up for grabs, along with a consolation prize. We anticipate that the administration will be able to easily reach women and children through this initiative.”