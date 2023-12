Siliguri: Khel Mohotsav 2023 was held for two days at Sri Sri Academy, Siliguri Branch in its own school premises. The event started with the hoisting of the school flag and music. Inspector General of Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, famous footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, head of Sri Sri Academy Naresh Agarwal and other eminent persons were present in the event.