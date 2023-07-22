Khejuri: Two miscreants held from BJP gathering

Kolkata: Two miscreants were arrested during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathering at Khejuri in East Medinipur and firearms were allegedly recovered.



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) have reportedly alleged that the BJP was attacking the area by bringing miscreants from outside under the guise of political gathering. However, BJP has denied these allegations.

According to a news report, the two miscreants were arrested from Shyampur area under Khejuri Police Station. A pistol and a bike was seized from the accused persons identified as Sahadev Das and Chandan Kala.

It has been reported that Das is a resident of Srikrishnapur in Nandakumar and Kala is a resident of Sherkhan Chowk area in Khejuri.