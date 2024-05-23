Khejuri: Man with ‘BJP links’ arrested with about Rs 7L

Kolkata: A man suspected to have association with the BJP was arrested with about Rs 7 lakh from Khejuri in East Midnapore on Wednesday, just a few hours after Amit Shah’s public meeting.

According to sources, Lok Sabha election of Contai Parliamentary constituency is scheduled in the sixth phase on Saturday. As campaigning for this phase will conclude on Thursday evening, the police were conducting naka checking near the Irinchi bridge of Khejuri. During the naka checking, cops intercepted a bus in which the accused identified as Indrajit Das was travelling.

While searching his bag, cops found several envelopes containing money and immediately he was detained.

Later, the money was counted and it was found that Das was carrying about Rs 7 lakh in several envelopes containing Rs 10,000 each. It is alleged that during interrogation, he failed to produce any document. Along with the money, cops found several BJP flags, details of the polling agents and few other documents.

It may be mentioned that on Sunday night police had seized Rs 35 lakh and Rs 2 lakh from two BJP leaders in Kharagpur and Hooghly respectively.

Police had also found two licenced firearms from the BJP leader of Hooghly identified as Swaraj Ghosh.

However, he failed to provide any document regarding the special permission that needed to be obtained to carry firearms during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period.