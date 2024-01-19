Kharif: ‘State gave Rs 102 crore to about 11 lakh farmers in 2023’

Kolkata: Bengal government has ensured crop insurance worth Rs 2,286.11 crore to the farmers under the crop insurance scheme since its inception.



The ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a post on X said that the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the farmers across the state have reached a new height.

It said: “Under the crop insurance scheme, the state government has transferred Rs 102 crore to the bank account of 11 lakh farmers during Kharif cultivation in 2023. Around Rs 177.29 crore was transferred to 2.37 lakh farmers during Kharif cultivation in 2022. Ever since the project was started the state has disbursed over Rs 2286 crore.

The state government released Rs 197 crore to 2.46 lakh affected farmers under Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB) who could not sow paddy due to deficit rainfall last year. The claims had been finalised under Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB), which is a fully state government funded crop insurance scheme.

State government pays the entire premium amount. Farmers are not required to pay anything to avail the facilities.

Since the inspection of the scheme in 2019, her government has paid more than Rs 2200 crore to 85 lakh farmers. Remote sensing, satellite imagery, weather data and ground truthing are used to monitor crop health and claim assessment for BSB.

