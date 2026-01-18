Kharibari: Minor apprehended with country-made pistol

Siliguri: Kharibari police apprehended a minor for possessing a country-made pistol and recovered a cartridge shell from his residence in the Gurudayal Jote area on Saturday night. The minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Darjeeling on Sunday.

According to police sources, the 16-year-old minor works in a plywood company in Gujarat and had returned home about a week ago. Investigations revealed that a relative, identified as Sushant

Paswan, a resident of Katihar in Bihar, allegedly facilitated the purchase of the firearm. The minor reportedly bought the pistol from Katihar for Rs 12,000 through Paswan.

On Friday night, Paswan allegedly visited the minor’s house and fired a shot to help him practice using the weapon. Alarmed by the gunshot, local residents informed the police the following day. However, before the police reached the house, Paswan managed to flee the scene. The police subsequently apprehended the minor and seized the country-made pistol along with the used cartridge shell.

Kharibari police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the absconding accused.