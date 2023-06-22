Kharia GP now has a shop dishing out ‘love’ free-of-cost

Jalpaiguri: At the time when elections have become synonymous with war of words and swords, “Bhalobashar Dokan” (Shop of love) has emerged as an oasis at Sanu Para in the Kharia Gram Panchayat area adjacent to Jalpaiguri town. This shop dishes out love, that too absolutely free of cost. It is a space where residents of the area can come, sit and have a healthy discussion forgetting political differences “adda” being the great unifier.



Approximately 300 families, comprising a population of around 2,000 individuals, reside in the Sanu Para area under this Gram Panchayat. There are 1,188 eligible voters. The area has a history of poll violence. To put an end to this, the “Bhalobashar Dokan” was opened up by local youths.

“Some youth approached me and wanted the empty space below my house to open a space where people could sit, chat and drink tea during Panchayat elections so that it creates harmony forgetting political differences. I readily gave them the space,” stated Gauri Pal, the landlady.

Political campaigns have started campaigning in the Sanu Para area for the civic elections.

However, it has remained peaceful. Sandeep Barman, a local resident, stated: “While there may be political differences during the elections, we all have to coexist peacefully in the same place. Therefore, this initiative aims to send home the message that residents of the area should forget differences and live harmoniously both during and after the elections.”

Residents meet at the “Bhalobashar Dokan” and discuss various topics, including strategies to maintain peace in the area. It also serves as a meeting place for the residents.

Ajay Bhujel, another local resident, stated: “Following the elections, we plan to use this platform to address various issues, such as tree planting initiatives to protect the environment and cultivating a sense of love and care for our surroundings.”