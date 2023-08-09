Khargram: TMC leader’s son stabbed to death

The son of a Trinamool Congress leader who won the Panchayat elections was murdered by unknown miscreants at Khargram in Murshidabad on Wednesday.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 3 pm, Humayun Kabir, son of the winning candidate Sanwara Bewa from Sadol Panchayat was sitting at a roadside tea stall at Ruhigram of Khargram. Suddenly, a few miscreants arrived there and started stabbing Kabir using sharp weapons.

A relative of Kabir, identified as Masud Khamaru was also stabbed when he tried to save him.

After both of them fell on the ground bleeding profusely, the miscreants fled. Local residents rushed Kabir and Khamaru to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where Kabir was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a murder case and a probe has been started. It may be mentioned that Bewa had contested on a Congress ticket in the Panchayat elections and won. But on Sunday the leader joined Trinamool Congress.

On Wednesday, the Panchayat board was formed at Sadol. Within a few hours of the formation of the board, Kabir was murdered.